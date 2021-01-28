Coronavirus update: Australian state borders to reopen, vaccinations likely delayed

A mixed set of news coming in from Australia, with zero local cases reported for the 11th straight day in the most populous state of New South Wales (NSW), prompting the state premier to mull lifting of the border restrictions.
On the other hand, coronavirus vaccinations look like it’s going to get delayed in the OZ nation compared to the Western countries getting vaccinations already.
Reuters reports that Queensland state is considering border reopening with NSW while Victoria state also hinted at relaxing travel with Sydney.
On the covid vaccine front, Pfizer said it expects the first doses to arrive in Australia by the end of February. The American pharma giant Pfizer, however, has not provided any further specifics on the timeline beyond that vagueness.
Separately, Australia’s Health Official announced that it extends 'travel bubble' suspension with New Zealand for further 72 hours until Sunday.
Market reaction
AUD/USD remains under pressure near-monthly lows of 0.7623, stalling a bounce just above the 0.7650 level.
A broadly bid US dollar and virus concerns weigh heavily on the higher-yielding aussie.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD reverts to monthly lows below 0.7650 amid risk-aversion
AUD/USD stalls its bounce and reverts towards the monthly lows near 0.7620, as the risk-off mood picks up steam. The haven demand for the US dollar is back in vogue, downing the aussie alongside the S&P 500 futures. Fed failed to impress markets. US Q4 GDP awaited.
EUR/USD under pressure below 1.2100 amid risk-off, firmer USD
EUR/USD trades pressured below 1.21. having closed below the 50-day SMA on Wednesday. The US dollar strength and ECB comments continue to weigh on the major. The pair forms a head-and-shoulders bearish reversal pattern on the daily chart.
Ripple consolidates break of monthly support line but bears can stay hopeful
XRP/USD nurses the previous day’s losses while picking up bids near 0.2520 during early Thursday. The ripple pair remains vulnerable for further downside as it keeps the break of a one-month-old support line. Bulls will have to cross 200-day SMA to retake controls.
Can’t stop, won’t stop, GameStop
Like Turmeric was to the UK before exploring India, Tulips became an extremely exclusive and highly luxurious status symbol. It was stated that “it was deemed a proof of bad taste in any man of fortune to be without a collection of tulips.”
Dollar Index: Inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on D1
The dollar index has carved out an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the daily chart. The neckline resistance is currently seen at 90.92. A close higher would confirm a breakout or bearish-to-bullish trend change, creating room for a rally to at least 92.63.