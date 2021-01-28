Coronavirus update: Australian state borders to reopen, vaccinations likely delayed

A mixed set of news coming in from Australia, with zero local cases reported for the 11th straight day in the most populous state of New South Wales (NSW), prompting the state premier to mull lifting of the border restrictions.

On the other hand, coronavirus vaccinations look like it’s going to get delayed in the OZ nation compared to the Western countries getting vaccinations already.

Reuters reports that Queensland state is considering border reopening with NSW while Victoria state also hinted at relaxing travel with Sydney.

On the covid vaccine front, Pfizer said it expects the first doses to arrive in Australia by the end of February. The American pharma giant Pfizer, however, has not provided any further specifics on the timeline beyond that vagueness.

Separately, Australia’s Health Official announced that it extends 'travel bubble' suspension with New Zealand for further 72 hours until Sunday.

Market reaction

AUD/USD remains under pressure near-monthly lows of 0.7623, stalling a bounce just above the 0.7650 level.

A broadly bid US dollar and virus concerns weigh heavily on the higher-yielding aussie.