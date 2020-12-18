Coronavirus update: Australia imposes border curbs, Germany reports record daily cases

The worse is far from over concerning the coronavirus contagion worldwide, despite the unprecedented year of 2020 draws to an end.

The latest discouraging covid news comes in from Australia, where the authorities have announced border restrictions, starting Friday, after 28 COVID-19 cases were detected from a cluster on Sydney’s northern beaches.

New South Wales (NSW) state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said: “Everyone in greater Sydney needs to be on high alert.”

Across the pacific, Germany reported a record of 33,777 new coronavirus cases on Friday, with 813 new deaths.

Despite the lockdown measured imposed since November across the country, the number of covid cases continues to surge.

Market reaction

The sentiment remains tepid amid no US stimulus breakthrough and easing Brexit deal hopes. The cautious market mood has helped the US dollar staged a comeback from multi-year troughs below 90.00.

The S&P 500 futures trade pressured around $3700, off the record highs.