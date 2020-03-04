Coronavirus update: 586 new infections in Iran since Tuesday, first confirmed case in EU offices

The total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Iran has climbed to 2,922, up by 586 since Tuesday, and 92 to people have died, Iranian Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told the state TV on Wednesday. Additionally, there are some unconfirmed reports claiming that Iran's first vice president Eshaq Jahangiri has tested positive for COVID-19.
In the meantime, several news outlets reported that the European Defence Agency (EDA) confirmed that one of its staff members has been infected, causing the institution to cancel all of its planned meetings until March 13th.
On other coronavirus-related headlines, Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee, noted that they haven't yet considered the option of postponing the Olympic Games.
Risk perception
Markets are in a positive mood on Wednesday. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was up 0.4% on the day and major European equity indexes were adding between 1.4% and 1.7%.
