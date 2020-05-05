Coronavirus update: 29,648 deaths took place as of April 24 in England and Wales – ONS

The UK’s Office of National Statistics (ONS) is out with its latest data on England and Wales coronavirus cases and death tally as of the week ended April 24.

Key details

21,997 deaths from all causes were registered in England and wales in week ending April 24, decrease of 354. 7,911 deaths in care homes in England and Wales from all causes in week 17 of 2020, 595 higher than week 16. 29,648 covid-19 related deaths took place as of April 24 in England and Wales.

Market reaction

GBP/USD drops to 1.2421 under the influence of EUR/USD losses on German news. The German court said that Bundesbank must stop buying govt bonds if ECB can't prove need.

The risk sentiment has turned somewhat sour on the German court ruling.