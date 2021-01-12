Coronavirus: UK's Malthouse says greater restrictions will depend on the numbers

UK Policing Minister Kit Malthouse said on Tuesday, “whether there will be greater restrictions or not will depend on the numbers.”

Further quotes

“Will look at capacity in hospitals.”

“If we're going to make sure that this is the last lockdown.”

“We all need to stick by the rules.”

On police enforcing masks in supermarkets, “we're asking shop owners to help customers comply.”

GBP/USD reaction

GBP/USD is unperturbed by the concerning remarks, keeping its range near daily-highs of 1.3558, up 0.31% on the day.