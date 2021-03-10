Coronavirus: The probability of disappearance of COVID-19 is not 100% – Natixis

The economic forecasts made today assume that Europe and the United States will be rid of COVID-19 from the third quarter of 2021, mainly thanks to vaccination. As a result, growth is expected to accelerate very sharply from the second half of 2021. However, economists at Natixis are not certain that the health situation and therefore the economic situation will fully return to normal from the summer of 2021.
Key quotes
“There are several risks, perhaps we will not be rid of COVID-19 from the third quarter of 2021. The entire population of the US and Europe will not be vaccinated; therefore, local cases of covid may reappear that will have to be controlled (local lockdowns, etc.). New variants may appear, which develop when the initial versions of the virus (COVID-2020, British variant) have been controlled, and on which vaccines are less effective.”
“The central scenario for forecasts is that the US and Europe will be rid of COVID-19 from the third quarter of 2021, and therefore that economic growth will become very strong again from that time. But we believe it is prudent to keep in mind the possibility of an alternative scenario where covid does not completely disappear (due to a vaccination rate of less than 100%, new variants) and where constraints that slow the economy (services) persist.”
“We believe that the majority of doctors do not believe COVID-19 will be eradicated.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1850 amid dollar’s rebound, ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD extends losses towards 1.1850 heading into early European trading. Resurgent US dollar demand amid stabilizing Treasury yields and risk-off mood weigh on the spot. Focus shifts to the US CPI and stimulus vote.
GBP/USD under pressure around 1.3850 amid risk-off mood
GBP/USD wavers in a choppy range above 1.3850 following early Asian losses. The risk sentiment dwindles ahead of US stimulus news and amid fears of covid resurgence due to the re-opening of the UK economy.
Gold: Bullish flag keeps XAU/USD buyers hopeful above $1,700
Gold stays depressed around intraday low, trims biggest gains since January. Although the bullion fades upside momentum after the heaviest run-up in two months, it does portray a bullish chart formation, called bullish flag, on the 30-minutes (30M).
Stellar stares into the abyss amid a strengthening bearish front
Stellar is fighting for stability after suffering rejection from the 200 SMA. A potential symmetrical triangle hints at a 30% breakdown to $0.28. Closing the day above the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA could see Stellar commence recovery.
Should I buy AMC? Shares extend gains ahead of Wednesday's earnings
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is jumping toward $10 on Tuesday, an increase of around 6%. The embattled movie theater company is rising for the second consecutive day, hitting the highest since late January.