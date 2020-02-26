Coronavirus: South Korea reports 115 new cases, totaling 1,261, risk negative

South Korea has confirmed 115 new infections of the coronavirus disease, with a total of 1,261. The North Asian nation has the largest number of cases outside China. Two cities have been designated as "special care zones."

The Korean Won has been suffering a slump in recent weeks, falling sharply across the board. Seoul's Kospi index has been under pressure. Carmakers have been forced to close stop production of several cars due to the lockdowns in China.

The news joins worrying developments in Europe and is weighing on sentiment. The market slump has been expanding.

