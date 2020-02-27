Coronavirus: South Korea confirms new 171 cases, dollar negative

South Korea has confirmed 171 new cases of coronavirus. The total number of infections reaches 1,766 according to authorities in Seoul.
The news joins the first cases of the disease in Estonia and Denmark as the respiratory illness is spreading across Europe.
The US dollar has been on the back foot as coronavirus concerns have sent investors to the safety of American bonds. The consequent fall in yields means bond markets are pricing rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.
Three rate cuts are now on the cards for this year. EUR/USD is trading above 1.0940, GBP/USD is rising from 1.29 and USD/JPY is struggling around 110.
President Donald Trump has addressed the nation on the coronavirus outbreak, saying the US is prepared, that is just the flu, and tapping Vice President Mike Pence to coordinate the response.
WTI hits lowest since January 2019, monthly chart shows major bear cross
With oil prices falling to 13-month lows, a widely-tracked lagging indicator has turned bearish for the first time in multiple decades. The sell-off could be associated with the flight to safety triggered by concerns the coronavirus is spreading outside China.
