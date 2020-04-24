Coronavirus: Permanent fall in demand for durable goods – Natixis

Economists at Natixis expect a fairly damaging shift in the structure of demand after the crisis.

Key quotes

“It is reasonable to think that the coronavirus crisis will leave behind a legacy of high risk aversion and higher borrowing costs, leading to deleveraging; a fall in international mass tourism and more stringent climate and environmental regulations.”

“After the coronavirus crisis, a permanent fall in demand for durable goods is expected in the broad sense: housing investment, corporate investment, purchases of cars, aircraft and large household capital goods.”

“Lower demand for durable goods will penalise those countries specialised in the production of these products, oil and metal producers and workers in construction, capital goods, transport equipment and intermediate goods.”