Coronavirus outbreak prompts Trump to question travel policies to Europe – WSJ

The Wall Street Journal has published an article on how the US President Trump raised concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus in Europe.

Opening paragraphs

President Trump raised concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus in Europe and said there weren’t strict enough travel restrictions on the continent during a meeting with banking executives at the White House on Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter. Mr. Trump called Europe a hotbed of the coronavirus and said one of the reasons why the virus was spreading rapidly in the region was because of the ease with which travelers can cross borders into other countries, the people said.

Market implications

Such news hardly has the ability to be immediately impacting markets and the focus today will be on both Trump's stimulus and also the European Central Bank.

For the ECB, "the market is discounting a 10bps cut in the deposit rate, but the meat is really what measures will be introduced to provide liquidity to euro area SMEs and the potential for QE to be expanded," analysts at ANZ Bank explained, adding that the "TLTRO III could be enhanced to provide credit availability to banks and reinforce monetary policy."