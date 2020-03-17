Coronavirus: No jury trials longer than three days in England and Wales – BBC

Early Wednesday morning in Asia, the BBC came out with the news that states no new Crown Court trials will take place in England and Wales if they are expected to last longer than three days, following concerns from lawyers amid the coronavirus crisis.

The government says during the current phase of the outbreak, courts and tribunals will continue to operate.

But long cases listed to start before the end of April will be adjourned.

However, Crown Courts where jury trials of the most serious criminal cases take place present particular problems because so many participants, judge, jury, defendants, witnesses, lawyers and court staff need to be present.

All cases estimated to last longer than three days listed to start before the end of April 2020 will be adjourned. These cases will be kept under review and the position regarding short trials will be revisited as circumstances develop and in any event next week. As events unfold decisions will be taken in respect of all cases awaiting trial in the Crown Court.