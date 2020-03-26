Coronavirus: New York State reports 6,447 new cases, an acceleration

New York state has accumulated 6,447 additional new cases, reaching a total of 37,258. The increase is faster than 5,146 recorded previously. The curve is yet to flatten. Around 1,300 are hospitalized in Intensive Care Units with ventilators.

The death toll has leaped from 285 to 385. The rise is also worrying. Figures for the whole of the US are due out later in the day.

The World Health Organization said that the world's richest nation may become the epicenter of the disease. Data from Italy is due out shortly.