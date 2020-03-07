Coronavirus In US Update: Florida reports two deaths, Grand Princess cases reach 21, SXSW canceled

Coronavirus continues spreading around the world with further infections and deaths. In the US, Florida reported the first deaths on the East Coast with two people passing away.

The number of cases on the Grand Princess cruise ship stranded around San Francisco has reached 21 and 19 of those are crew members. Further tests are being performed.

The large South by South West technology, arts, and tech conference in Texas has been canceled for the first time in 34 years. The total number of cases has topped 300 in America.

It is joining a long list of cancelations around the world, including the Barcelona marathon. Spain has confirmed 441 cases in total. German infections reached 684. The hardest-hit countries outside of China are South Korea, Italy, and Iran, where the latest update put the total number of Covid-19 infections at 5,823.

Stock markets have suffered another sell on Friday after a turbulent week that also saw rallies. Investors are worried about the growing economic fallout from the respiratory disease.