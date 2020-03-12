Coronavirus in the US update: CDC confirms 36 deaths, 1,264 cases, as of March 11

The CDC has confirmed that 36 people have died from the coronavirus disease on March 11 at 20:00 GMT, up from 29 the previous day. The number of cases climbed from 1,264 cases, up from 987.

Anthony Fauci, head of the NIH, has said that the "system is not really geared to what we need right now" when asked about the availability of the tests. "That is a failing, let's admit it."

President Donald Trump met his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro and aides in Mar a Lago earlier this week. One of the Brazilian participants was confirmed positive for Covid-19.

Stock markets are plunging for another day.