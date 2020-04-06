Coronavirus in Japan: PM Abe set to propose one-month emergency period

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will reportedly announce a month-long state of emergency according to news agency NHK. The PM may designate seven prefectures, including the capital Tokyo in a special state. The number of COVID-19 cases has been on the rise in the capital and also in Osaka, another large city in the world's third-largest economy.

According to Kyodo, another agency, the government will make cash handouts that will reach citizens in May.

Japan had initially coped well with the coronavirus amid a high level of discipline among its population. USD/JPY is holding onto gains above 109.