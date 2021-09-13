Coronavirus holding back risk appatite in APAC

In coronavirus, there are fresh updates for Australia, New Zealand and China

For Australia, the Victorian numbers are out and the state has recorded 473 cases overnight.

Just 202 of those have so far been linked to a known outbreak:

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian will be holding a press conference at 11am local time today.

Ms Berejiklian announced last week that the daily COVID-19 press conferences would end from today and that they would instead by conducted on an "as needs" basis.

Meanwhile, experts are warning there is a "very low" chance New Zealand's Auckland will be released from lockdown on Monday, with 34 "mystery cases" of COVID-19 fuelling concern for health officials.

The NZIER Consensus Forecasts is also showing a mixed outlook as uncertainty over the impact of the latest COVID-19 community outbreak looms.

Local COVID outbreaks in China and continued deleveraging are likely to have kept activity soft in the worlds second-largest economy.

''Following disappointing July data, China's activity growth likely remained lacklustre in August due to local virus outbreaks and continued deleveraging.

However, the MLF rate for September will likely remain unchanged for now. Meanwhile, we expect India's CPI to inch up and Australia's labour market to suffer from the recent lockdown measures,'' analysts at Societe Generale said.