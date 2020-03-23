Coronavirus: German Chancellor Merkel tests negative in first test

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has tested negative in the first coronavirus test. The 65-year old leader entered quarantine on Sunday after being in contact with a doctor that was found to be carrying the respiratory disease.
The largest economy in the eurozone introduced new stimulus measures earlier on Monday. Merkel announced that gatherings of over two people will be prohibited in an effort to curb Covid-19. While the death rate is realtively low, the number of cases is rising.
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0750 amid the Federal Reserve's massive QE program.
