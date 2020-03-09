Global stock markets are crashing, and trading at Wall Street has been temporarily halted. The crash is correlated to coronavirus, but this specific one has more characteristics, in the opinion of Yohay Elam from FXStreet.
“Trying to forecast the trajectory of the global economy becomes harder as events develop at a break-neck speed. Analysts dismissed a US recession, and now there are growing individual voices. However, some see only a temporary shock followed by a V-shaped recovery.”
“The Italian government locked down 16 million people, including Milan, its second city. The drastic measures are causing chaos.”
“The US economy has had issues with testing kits for coronavirus and is catching up only now. It has also refrained from transport limits, and most large events continue as planned.”
“The Fed is one of the only central banks that has ammunition – it entered the crisis with an interest rate of 1.75%. While the Fed can continue cutting rates, there is little hope that prevents a further fall as cutting rates modestly help the economy.”
“Saudi Arabia and Russia have fallen out on Friday. The Saudis took the extra step in launching an all-out price war with Russia, lowering its rates for the black gold and ramping out production. The move has sent oil prices tumbling down, and it could yet have greater damage.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
