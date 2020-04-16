Coronavirus economic impact will continue in some way, shape or form – Goldman Sachs

On an earnings call late Wednesday, Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer David Solomon expressed his take on the coronavirus impact on the world economies.

He said: "Unless people feel safe and secure and confident around the virus, the economic impact will continue in some way, shape or form."

This comes amid increased calls for re-opening of the economies, as virus outbreak seems to have peaked in the global hotspots. France, US and India are somewhat easing restrictions.

However, a sense of caution will continue to prevail, with people likely to continue avoiding public places such as theatres, malls, restaurants etc.