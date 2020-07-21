Coronavirus crisis damages Trump, boosting Biden's White House bid - ABC News/Washington Post poll

Public trust for Democrat Presidential Candidate Joe Biden over President Donald Trump in trust to handle the coronavirus pandemic has soared since March, as per the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll, boosting Biden's chances to win the White House.

As of Tuesday, Biden leads Trump on the coronavirus issue by a 20-point margin, 54-34%. About 3-1/2 months ago, Trump lead Biden by 2 percentage points, 45-43%.

Biden also leads Trump by 9 points on handling crime and safety and is now at par with Trump on the handling of economy.