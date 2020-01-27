Coronavirus could be much more contagious than previously thought – The Hill

In a report written in The Hill, Joseph Guzman explains that Chinese officials warn infected patients can spread the virus before showing symptoms.
Story at a glance
- Officials say they have limited knowledge about the virus and the risks posed by its mutations.
- At least 81 are dead in China, and more than 2,700 are confirmed to be infected.
- Some health experts estimate up to 100,000 people could be infected.
Indeed, "Chinese health officials are warning that the deadly coronavirus could be much more contagious than initially thought, as infected patients can spread the flu-like illness before showing any symptoms."
The article goes on to say that, "China’s National Health Commissioner Minister Ma Xiaowei announced during a press conference Sunday the virus is infectious during its incubation period of one to 14 days, and its ability to spread is increasing."
Alarmingly, Guzman writes that "the official said authorities have limited knowledge on the new virus and are unclear on the risks posed by the mutations of the virus."
Coronavirus is a game changer
A longtime adviser to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. William Schaffner, told CNN the new development means “the infection is much more contagious than we originally thought.”
Schaffner called it a game changer and warned current preventative methods won’t be enough to fight off the outbreak since tracking down the contacts a patient had before experience symptoms complicates the situation.
Market implications
"Current preventative methods won’t be enough to fight off the outbreak"... That is risk-off for longer for markets. USD/JPY should be a focus with 108.50, 107.30 and 105.50 on the radar.
