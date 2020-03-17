Coronavirus: Choosing a new market direction

What a trader wants is the right side of a new trend. It is not necessary to pick the turning point, Joseph Trevisani, an analyst at FXStreet, advises.
Key quotes
“If the Chinese economy recovers quickly then there will be no reason to assume the West, Japan and Korea will not do the same.”
“That could be the beginning of a new trend. But markets in the US and Europe will not likely act on that until there is evidence their own outbreaks are submitting to control.”
“If you can provide a logical structure for the change in trend and if there is evidence, even if very preliminary, then you are not picking tops and bottoms but choosing a new market direction.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
