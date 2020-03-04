Coronavirus: Chinese car sales plunge 80% YoY in February, South Korean cases rise to 5,621

China has reported that sales of vehicles plummeted by 80% YoY in February. Toyota stated a 70.2% plunge in its sales in China. While automobile purchases may pick up, later on, the fall is dramatic.
In a separate development, South Korea confirmed 293 additional coronavirus cases, with the total reaching 5,621. The North Asian nation is one of the world's hotspots, which include China, Italy, Iran and recently Brazil.
The US Federal Reserve announced an emergency interest rate cut of 50 basis points on Tuesday to mitigate the fallout from the health crisis.
EUR/USD stabilizes amid weaker US yields, Biden's lead
EUR/USD is trading at the higher ground as US yields drop and weigh on the dollar after the Fed´s cut. Earlier, the greenback gained ground as centrist Biden led the Democrats' Super Tuesday."
GBP/USD pressured below 1.2800 amid BOE speculation
GBP/USD is trading below 1.28, amid speculation that the BOE follows the Federal Reserve in announcing rate cuts to mitigate the effect of the coronavirus crisis. Final UK Services PMI is 53.2 in February.
Forex Today: Biden boosts mood after Fed's coronavirus cut fails, critical US data eyed
Centrist Joe Biden is emerging as the new front-runner in the Democratic Party's "Super Tuesday" of primaries. Nevertheless, left-leaning Bernie Sanders has won California – the largest state – and the race continues.
Gold eases from weekly tops, down little around $1635 level
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from weekly tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1631 region during the early European session.
