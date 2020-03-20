Coronavirus: China’s influence globally may rise – Deutsche Bank

The world ahead could be a very different place but the established rules of investment will still prevail, in the opinion of strategists at Deutsche Bank.

Key quotes

“Structural change: there could be changes to how we all work, at all levels. Increased digitalization of work, will be accompanied by reconsideration of structural issues and globalization in general.”

“The bill will need to be paid: so financial repression will continue. As a result, we could see a world of ‘helicopter money’, where central banks further finance governments to stimulate growth. Debt moratoriums may not be ruled out.”

“Geopolitical shifts: China’s influence globally may rise. The East Asian region is likely to recover faster than others. There will be challenges for the Eurozone, short and long-term.”