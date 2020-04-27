Coronavirus: Canadian fatalities will more than double by August – NBF

The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), which is closely watched in the US (especially by the White House), now has coronavirus-related fatality projections for Canada, Krishen Rangasamy from the National Bank of Canada reports.
Key quotes
“The IHME model suggests fatalities will more than double by August. And that assumes current social distancing measures continue until infections are minimized.”
“Under the IHME’s worst case scenario, however, fatalities hit almost 12,000.”
“The Imperial College of London’s model projects Canadian fatalities to climb past 340,000 by the end of the pandemic under its worst case scenario of a high R0 (i.e. a measure of contagion) and no mitigation measures from the government.”
“As federal and provincial governments ponder ways to reopen the economy in the absence of a vaccine, they will do well to not over-promise and instead err on the side of caution.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD gains ground amid an upbeat mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0850 as European coronavirus cases are falling and countries are gradually removing restrictions. The BOJ announced more stimulus ahead of the all-important Fed and ECB decisions later this week.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2450 amid hopes for easing the lockdown
GBP/USD has risen to around 1.2450, as PM Johnson returns to work and may announce an easing of some of the lockdown measures as COVID-19 cases are on the decline.
Cryptocurrencies: No hint of who is going to break first
Market sentiment improves by 40% but remains in a fear zone. Ether and Bitcoin continue the fight for dominance in the cryptocurrency segment. Bitcoin halving and the migration of the Ethereum network to version 2.0 will set off a revolution in the crypto mining industry.
WTI bears return to the desks with over 8.0% loss in Asia
WTI snaps the previous three-day winning streak. Rig count data from Canada have been drop to the lowest since 2000, the US data marks six weeks of declines. The Permian Basin and New Mexico accounted for 62% of the shutdowns.
Cryptocurrencies: No hint of who is going to break first
Market sentiment improves by 40% but remains in a fear zone. Ether and Bitcoin continue the fight for dominance in the cryptocurrency segment. Bitcoin halving and the migration of the Ethereum network to version 2.0 will set off a revolution in the crypto mining industry.