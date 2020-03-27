Coronavirus: Boris Johnson tests positive, Spain records 769 deaths, deadliest day so far

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for Covid-19. The PM has developed mild systems and is leading the government from self-isolation, according to a statement from Downing Street. GBP/USD is around 1.22 in choppy trading.

Separately, Spain confirmed its deadliest day yet, with 769 deaths, pushing the total to 4,858. Spain's mortality rate is on the high end of the range, at 7.5%.

The total number of cases has reached 64,059, up from 56,188, an increase of 14%. A total of 9,357 people have recovered. Spain is trailing the US, China, and Italy in the number of infections. Hospitals in the eurozone's fourth-largest economy are struggling to cope with the influx of people.

Markets are awaiting figures from New York and Italy later in the day. EUR/USD is hovering above 1.10.