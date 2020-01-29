Coronavirus: Assessing the potential economic impact on Australia

Analysts at ANZ Bank explained that overall they assess that Australia’s GDP could be around 0.2% lower in 2020 as a consequence of the coronavirus, with most of this being felt in Q1 and Q2.

Additionally, the analysts explained that "would add to the downside risks to growth in the first half of 2020 stemming from the bushfires, though the overall impact from 2020 is not additive given the post fire rebuild will boost activity somewhat in H2-2020. Overall a significant hit, but not enough to derail the economy, given supportive interest rates and low AUD."

