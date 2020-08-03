Coroanvirus update: Victoria reports 429 new infections, more business closures on cards

The Australian state of Victoria reported 429 new coronavirus cases on Monday, with 13 death recorded.
There are currently 6,489 active coronavirus cases in Victoria. And of those, 416 are in hospital, with a further 35 in intensive care.
In light of the continued rise, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said that he will announce further restrictions on business, which industries will be shut down as the state struggles to contain its coronavirus outbreak.
Additional quotes
There will be more progressive announcements in the next few days.
This six-week period is incredibly critical.
Never thought he would ask people not to go to work.
Supermarkets, grocery stores, petrol stations, banks, post offices to stay open.
Retail, manufacturing and some administrative businesses will close.
Business closures will apply from midnight Wednesday.
These restrictions will apply to metropolitan Melbourne.
Construction industry to be scaled-down during lockdown.
All businesses forced to close will be eligible for A$5,000 grant.
On Sunday, Victoria declared a state of disaster and imposed new lockdown measures. Residents of the state capital Melbourne are subject to a night-time curfew. There will be further restrictions on residents' ability to leave home. The new rules will remain in place until at least 13 September.
AUD/USD capped by 0.7150
AUD/USD trades little changed so far this Monday, keeping its range trade intact below 0.7150 amid worsening virus situation and broad dollar pullback.
At the press time, AUD/USD trades flat at 0.7140.
