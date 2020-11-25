Copper to test the 2017 and 2018 highs at $7254/7348 – Credit Suisse

Strategists at Credit Suisse have maintained a bullish view for copper since September with the market now at the initial upside objective of the 2017 and 2018 highs at $7254/7348. A pause may be seen here, but the core outlook stays bullish for a break in due course and a move to and eventually above $7950.
See: Copper gets ever closer to the 2018 high at 7348.00 – Commerzbank
Key quotes
“Copper (LME) maintains its bullish ‘flag’ continuation pattern, with the rally now at our first upside objective and resistance test at $7254/7348 – the highs of 2017 and 2018 and 50% Fibonacci retracement of the whole 2011/16 downmove. Whilst a pause here should be allowed for, our core outlook stays bullish and we look for a clear and sustained move above $7348 in due course to mark the completion of an even larger base to further reinforce our bullish outlook, with resistance next at the 61.8% retracement at $7947 and eventually we think $8895.”
“Support for a setback is seen at $7020 initially, with $6670 now ideally holding any deeper pullback to keep the broader risk higher.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
