Copper (LME) remains in a well supported uptrend. Strategists at Credit Suisse stay bullish for $11000 and higher.
Support is seen at $9719/9617
“Copper has started a temporary breather/pullback above the crucial $10000 support and we maintain our core bullish outlook and stay bullish, with resistance seen next at the psychological $11000 mark, which we would expect to cap the market, at least temporarily.”
“A direct break above $11000 can see next projection resistance at $11210, then $11440.”
“Support at $9719/9617 now ideally offers good support in case of a further pullback.”
