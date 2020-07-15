After having its best quarter since 2010, copper has surged again in early-June to reach a two-year high just above $6,600/t. Nevertheless, as the pace of demand growth normalizes and disrupted supply returns to the market, the red metal could be set to revert lower. Therefore, strategists at TD Securities see copper prices falling toward $5,400/t.
Key quotes
“TD Securities model projects that demand will still be lower in 2021 than it was in 2019, with a surplus growing to some 850k t over the next eighteen months. Based on the fundamentals, which include supply, demand, inventories and cost structure, the red metal should average at around $5,600/t not the current $6,500/t.”
“A catalyst which is likely to come in the form of economic data disappointments, after numerous beats, as US coronavirus infections slow the normalization process, will be needed to force prices lower. We suspect that the reopening of mining facilities later in the year, after a flurry of mine disruption in Peru and Chile amid COVID cases rising in the region over the past couple of months and the sharp reversal in seasonally-driven demand growth, will add to the negative price moves later in the year.”
“Based on recent normal volatility of $1,000/t peak to-trough from the fundamentally determined levels, copper could easily drop to just below $5,400/t, if not lower.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data
Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.
Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up
Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.