Copper set to plummet towards $7000 after its best quarter since Q3-2011 – TDS

Copper has jumped about 18% this quarter, and it has averaged above $8,475/t so far this year with a high of $9,605/t back in late-February. However, recent disruptions and pending structural deficits will not be enough to keep the metal used in the manufacturing of various goods ranging from autos to electronics bid, Bart Melek, Head of Commodity Strategy at TD Securities, briefs.
Key quotes
“The rally seems to have been driven by an influx of speculative interest amid expectations demand will surge due to copper’s longer-term green-focused demand and the post-covid recovery, rather than the current fundamentals.”
“The reversal of temporary supply disruptions, along with spec long liquidations and a high probability that supply will outpace demand by some 900k tonnes over the next three years, suggests that prices will drop back down toward $7,000/t in the not too distant future.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
