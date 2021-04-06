Copper set to consolidate below its 9617.00 February high – Commerzbank

Copper (LME) is expected to see further sideways trading between the 9617.00 February high and the 8570.00 March low, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, reports.
See: Silver, Palladium to move in opposite directions – CE
Further range trading below the 9617.00 February high is to be witnessed
“Copper is to range further below its 9617.00 February high while remaining above its 8570.00 March low. As long as the 9617.00 high isn’t overcome further sideways trading around the 9000.00 mark should be witnessed.”
“Potential support below 8570.00 comes in along the 55-day moving average at 8594.65 and also between the seven-month support line and the January high at 8436.22/8238.00. This we would expect to hold if it were to be revisited at all. Below this area sits the December high at 8028.00.”
“While the contract stays above the 7705.00/7673.00 late December and January lows we will stay overall bullish.”
“Only a currently unexpected rise above the 9617.00 February high would engage the February and August 2011 highs at 9905.00/10190.00. Below 9617.00 lies the early and mid-March highs at 9199.50 and 9288.50.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.18 amid cooler market mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, off the highs as the safe-haven dollar benefits from concerns about a Chinese credit curb and uncertainty related to US stimulus. The eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence beat estimates with 13.1 points in April.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.39 amid UK easing optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, edging higher after UK PM Johnson announced the next stage of the reopening is going through next week. The pound is shrugging off some demand for the dollar.
XAU/USD clings to gains near two-week tops, holds above $1730 level
A combination of factors assisted gold to gain some positive traction on Tuesday. A softer risk tone, sliding US bond yields extended some support to the commodity.
Uniswap primed for 25% surge as it rides bullish wave
Uniswap price is traversing an ascending parallel channel consolidation since February 20. A bounce from the lower trend line suggests a 25% upswing to the upper boundary.
More stimulus is coming – But what does that mean for commodity prices?
Last week, Joe Biden unveiled his ambitious $2.3 trillion Green Energy and Infrastructure spending plan, to transform the U.S. economy.