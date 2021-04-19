Copper set to be on a parabolic run, en-route to previous highs – ING

Copper (LME) resumed its bull run last week and further spiked to $9,436/t this morning. According to economists at ING Bank, macro tailwinds, lingering risks to supply and a cyclical uplift that is driving demand could see upside risks to copper prices dominate over the second quarter.
Upside risks dominate in the second quarter
“We think upside risks to prices could dominate over 2Q21. The current inflationary environment and negative real rates are tailwinds to the commodities sector, and copper stands out thanks to its constructive fundamentals, especially the strong narrative of medium to longer-term demand linked to energy transition. A further weakening in the greenback could well provide a further boost.”
“From a fundamentals perspective, factors that have been fuelling the bullish optics still have room to run in the short-term. Firstly, there hasn't been a meaningful improvement to mine supply yet, and the situation is still vulnerable to disruption. Secondly, demand recovery from major economies outside of China riding the ongoing restocking cycles, and pent-up demand should remain a key theme throughout the year. The new wave of COVID-19 cases from some European countries should not derail the overall demand recovery path.”
“Macro tailwinds, combined with copper's constructive fundamentals and a 'green' narrative in medium to longer-term demand, could see upside risks dominate for copper during 2Q21, suggesting the red metal could be on a parabolic run, testing previous highs. However, this strength may dampen as the current restocking cycle approaches an end and slowing credit growth in China weighs on investment demand, which may become more evident in the second half of this year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.20 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has jumped above 1.20, hitting the highest since March amid a risk-on mood and falling US yields. An uptick in EU vaccination rates is also boosting sentiment.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.39 as US yields drop
GBP/USD is on the rise as falling US yields drag the euro down. Britain's successful vaccination campaign and an optimistic market mood also support cable.
XAU/USD hits fresh two-month highs near $1790 as US dollar tumbles
Gold is breaking higher towards $1800, as USD sell-off resumes. The US Treasury yields remain depressed amid dovish Fed bets. XAU/USD’s technical indicators point to more upside.
Ripple recovery in full force as key indicator flashes buy signals
XRP price is poised for a significant rebound after the TD Sequential indicator presented two buy signals. The digital asset faces only one crucial resistance level on its way up. The number of large holders continues to steadily increase.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Banks beat the street, COIN booms as funds flow to ETFs
Equity markets continue to remain bolstered from all sides as the macro environment produces strong numbers, earnings continue to smash estimates and inflation concerns take a back seat. Earnings season switches from bank stocks to reopening plays.