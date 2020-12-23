Copper sees its expected pause near $8000, but long-term outlook stays bullish – Credit Suisse

Copper (LME) is likely to see a pause after having risen to $8000, from which strategists at Credit Suisse look for a correction, prior to the core broader uptrend resuming in due course.
Key quotes
“Copper (LME) maintains its large base above our first upside objective at $7254/7348 and is already at the 61.8% retracement of the fall from 2011 and psychological barrier at $8000/28. With weekly RSI momentum overbought we suspect this caps at first for some consolidation.”
“Pullbacks (if seen) will stay seen as corrective ahead of a clear break above $8000 in due course for $8346 next, then $8895, the highlighted ‘flag’ price target.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
