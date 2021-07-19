Copper Price Today: Drops towards monthly support line above $4.00

- Copper extends pullback from 200-SMA amid bearish MACD.
- Three-week low, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement will challenge the sellers.
- Bulls need to refresh monthly top for conviction.
Copper snaps two-day uptrend, down 1.03% around $4.2785, as European traders brace for Monday’s bell. In doing so, the red metal stays below 200-SMA amid bearish MACD.
Hence, the latest selling pressure is likely pushing the bears toward the ascending support line from June 29, around $4.2600.
However, any further weakness will be questioned by a confluence of the late June low and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of June-July upside, around $4.2070.
Even if the copper sellers dominate past $4.2070, the $4.2000 threshold will be a tough nut to break for them.
Alternatively, a corrective pullback will be initially probed by the $4.3000 round figure ahead of the 200-SMA level surrounding $4.3500.
Though, a clear run-up beyond $4.3500 won’t offer a green pass to the copper bulls as they need to refresh monthly top of $4.4025 to retake the controls.
Price of Copper: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
