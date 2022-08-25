- Copper price consolidates the biggest daily loss in over a week, grinds higher around monthly top.
- China announces one more stimulus package to battle recession woes.
- Hopes of less hawkish central bank speeches at the Jackson Hole also underpin firmer sentiment.
Copper price edge higher as stimulus from the world’s largest industrial player joins cautious optimism surrounding the Jackson Hole symposium to favor the bulls during early Thursday morning in Europe. Also keeping the red metal positive is a deficit in the global refined copper market, per the latest International Copper Study Group (ICSG) monthly bulletin, published the previous day.
That said, copper futures on COMEX printed 0.15% intraday gains near the $3.6445 level by the press time whereas the three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.2% at $8,052 a tonne, as of 02:28 GMT, per Reuters. However, the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SFE) lost 0.7% to 62,910 yuan ($9,178.72) a tonne at the latest as Chinese currency rises across the board.
China’s Cabinet, State Council, outlined a 19-point policy package on Wednesday while announcing economic stimulus measures worth CNY1 trillion ($146 billion) to stimulate growth affected by covid lockdowns and property market crisis, per Bloomberg. Even so, global rating giant Fitch mentioned that the Chinese land market has yet to recover in a sustainable manner. Previously, Reuters came out with the news suggesting that various Chinese state media agencies are coming to the rescue of the local currency, the yuan, after the recent depreciation, justifying that the country’s strong exports should offset a stronger dollar and hawkish Fed rate hikes.
The mixed US data and hopes that the global central bankers would refrain from comments suggesting aggressive rate hikes, mainly due to the looming recession fears, also seemed to have favored the copper buyers. On the same line was the latest ICSG bulletin that said, “The global refined copper market showed a 66,000 tonne deficit in June, compared with a 30,000 tonne deficit in May,” per Reuters.
While portraying the mood, the US 10-year Treasury yields remain sidelined around the two-month high near 3.10% but stocks in the Asia-Pacific region and S&P 500 Futures remain mildly bid by the press time.
Looking forward, the second version of the US Q2 GDP will join the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) for the said period to decorate the calendar. However, major attention will be given to Jackson Hole for fresh impulse.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances towards 0.6950 ahead of important US events
AUD/USD is advancing towards 0.6950, helped by the renewed US dollar weakness. Risk sentiment remains in a better spot amid additional Chinese stimulus. The Jackson Hole and US GDP data will take precedent.
USD/JPY drops below 137.00 amid renewed USD weakness
USD/JPY has witnessed a steep fall after facing barricades at around 137.20 in the Asian session. The pair has slipped in tandem with the US dollar amid an improving market mood, as investors brace for the US GDP and Jackson Hole Sympoisum.
Gold stabilizes firmly above $1,750 as DXY slips ahead of Jackson Hole
Gold price is advancing gradually and has recorded a fresh four-day high of $1,756.77 in the Asian session. The precious metal is enjoying bids as the DXY is witnessing a self-off ahead of the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.
If Merge is a sell-the-news event, expect Ethereum price to reach $1,300
Ethereum price has been on a massive uptrend due to the upcoming software update to the underlying blockchain called “Merge.” This upgrade will allow it to transition from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS).
Focus turns to Jackson Hole
Investors brace for the beginning of the Jackson Hole Symposium, held for three days. We also look forward to the US Q2 GDP print today, although it is expected to remain unchanged at -0.9 per cent.