Copper heads back up towards its December high at 8028.00 – Commerzbank

Copper (LME) is trying to reach its December high at 8028.00 as the metal remains bullish while above 7673.00/7635.00, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, reports.
Key quotes
“The contract remains bid while it continues to trade above the December 8 and 23 lows at 7673.00/7635.00 on a daily chart closing basis.”
“Above the 8028.00 high sits the April 2010 high at 8043.75 and further up the September 2012 and February 2013 peaks at 8346.00/8422.00.” “Were support at 7635.00 to give way, however, an interim top would have been formed with the October-to-January support line at 7384.83 and also the 55-day moving average at 7328.50 being targeted in such a scenario.”
“The longer-term trend should remain bullish while the contract stays above the 6269.00/6226.00 August and October lows.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
