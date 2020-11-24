Copper gets ever closer to the 2018 high at 7348.00 – Commerzbank

Copper (LME) has risen until 7331.00 in November as continues its advance to the 2018 high at 7348.00 above which lies the 7460.00 2014 peak, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, informs.
Key quotes
“LME Copper has so far risen to its current November high at 7331.00, to above the 2017 high at 7312.50, with the 2018 peak at 7348.00 about to be hit. Further up the January 2014 peak can be seen at 7460.00 and the November 2012 low at 7506.00. There the current advance may pause. If not, attention would be on the 7796.00 January 2010 high and on the 8043.75 April 2010 peak.”
“Potential slips should find support around the 7034.00 October high and the 7011.00 mid-November low. More important support comes in along the 55-day moving average and the March-to-November uptrend line at 6800.39/6785.37.”
“We will retain our medium-term bullish forecast while copper remains above the 6672.00 current November low.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 amid upbeat German data
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 as the transition to the Biden administration kicks off and amid optimism about a coronavirus vaccine. German GDP and the IFO Business Climate beat estimates. US consumer confidence is awaited.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3350 amid Brexit, vaccine optimism
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3350 as the safe-haven dollar gives ground as President-elect Biden's team officially begins the transition. Hopes about a possible Brexit deal and a vaccine are keeping the pound bid.
XAU/USD hangs near multi-month lows, around $1830 area
Gold maintained its offered tone through the early European session, albeit has managed to pare a part of the early losses to four-month lows. The precious metal was last seen trading near the $1830 region, down around 0.50% for the day.
Breaking: Bitcoin crosses $19,000 for the first time since December 2017
The pioneer digital coin broke above the critical resistance of $19,000 for the first time in nearly three years. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $18,980.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!