Traders added just 584 contracts to their open interest positions in Copper futures markets on Wednesday, according to preliminary figures from CME Group. Volume, on the other hand, dropped for the third session in a row, this time by around 42.5K contracts.
Copper: Extra gains lie above 2.6250
Prices of futures of the base metal charted an inconclusive session on Wednesday amidst a small uptick in open interest and persistent decline in volume. That said, further consolidation is still likely for the time being, while the 2.6250 level remains a strong hurdle for bulls.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
EUR/USD trades below 1.1150 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150 after slipping on Wednesday as Italy announced school closure amid the coronavirus crisis. In the US, investors fear California's emergency declaration but cheer special spending.
GBP/USD extends its gains amid BOE calm on coronavirus
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.29 as incoming BOE Governor Bailey seems to be in no rush to cut rates. Outgoing Governor Carney speaks later. Further headlines are awaited.
Forex Today: California's coronavirus emergency battles US special budget, Biden bounce, Gold stable
The market mood is mixed after the US House of Representatives has passed a special spending bill to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus break. Investors also cheered the victory of centrist Joe Biden in the Democratic Party's "Super Tuesday" contests.
Gold: Bulls await confirmation of inverse head-and-shoulders on H4
Despite repeated failures to take-out a short-term resistance trend line, Gold prices remain 0.07% positive while taking rounds to $1,640 during the pre-European session on Thursday. An upside break will escalate recovery moves beyond the $1,700 mark.
