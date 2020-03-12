Copper Futures: There is still scope for a bounce

Open interest in Copper futures markets extended the downtrend on Wednesday, this time shrinking by just 410 contracts. In the same direction, volume shrunk for the second straight day, now by nearly 21.8K contracts.
Copper remains under pressure
Prices of the base metal are navigating the area of yearly lows around 2.45. Declining open interest and volume combined with negative price action fuels the idea that a rebound could be in the offing in the short-term horizon. That said, interim resistance emerges at 2.5460, where sits a Fibo retracement (of the 2020 drop).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1250 as US yields hold up ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is falling below 1.1250 amid upbeat US yields. President Trump announced a travel ban on Europe and failed to impress markets with stimulus amid the coronavirus outbreak. The ECB may ease policy in its decision today.
GBP/USD falls below 1.28 as the UK is set to announce new restrictions
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.28 as the dollar is strengthening and ahead of UK PM Johnson's emergency meeting which may include further steps to tackle the coronavirus crisis.
Breaking: Bitcoin crashes below $7,000 in a sharp move, to the lowest in 10 months
Bitcoin has crashed below $7,000 and trades just below $6,500 at the time of writing, a fall of over 15% on the day. It is trading at the lowest levels in 2020, the lowest since May 2019. Other cryptocurrencies are also crashing with Ethereum under $150 and Ripple under $0.20.
WTI bounces off 61.8% Fibonacci to recover 7.0% loss
WTI recovers the 7% slump while bouncing off the key Fibonacci retracement level. Buyers will look for entry beyond short-term falling resistance line. Oversold RSI can keep challenging the bears.
Gold surrenders early gains, back near $1640 level despite coronavirus-led jitters
Gold failed to capitalize on the early uptick and witnessed a modest intraday pullback, albeit has managed to hold above one-week lows set early this Thursday