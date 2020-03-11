In light of flash data for Copper futures markets from CME Group, open interest dropped for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, this time by nearly 3.2K contracts. In the same line, volume reversed three builds in a row and shrunk by around 32.1K contracts.
Copper prices remain under pressure
Prices of the base metal are extending the weekly recovery on Tuesday. However, Monday’s move up was amidst diminishing open interest and volume, noting the presence of short covering supporting the upside. That said, further gains are likely to run out of steam in the short-term horizon, therefore opening the door to the resumption of the downtrend with the potential target at 2020 lows around 2.45.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
