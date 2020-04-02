Copper Futures: Further downside on the table

CME Group’s advanced readings for Copper futures markets noted open interest rose by almost 1.7K contracts, reaching the third build in a row. On the flip side, volume reversed the previous build and decreased by around 8.5K contracts, resuming the downtrend.
Copper faces some consolidation near term
Wednesday’s negative performance of the pound of the base metal was in tandem with rising open interest, which should be supportive of further losses in the short-term horizon. However, the drop in volume could trigger some consolidation and/or slow the pace of the expected pullback.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battling 1.0950 amid coronavirus news, ahead of US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, under pressure. Coronavirus cases are nearing one million with the epicenter remaining in Europe but with a rising pace in the US. US jobless claims are highly anticipated.
GBP/USD tops 1.24 in choppy trading amid UK virus concerns
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.24 amid a mixed market mood and as UK PM Johnson is coming under pressure for handling COVID-19 and after deaths jumped by 31% on Wednesday. US jobless claims are awaited.
Forex Today: Nearly a million coronavirus cases, US jobless claims could top 5 million, markets shaky
The market mood is cautiously optimistic on Thursday after a risk-off Monday. Stock futures are marginally higher while the US dollar is up against the yen and euro, down against the pound and commodity currencies.
Gold: On the back foot below $1,600 inside falling channel
Gold prices fail to hold onto the previous day’s recovery gains. The yellow metal remains inside a one-week-old descending trend channel while also staying below 200-bar SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its March 09-16 declines.
WTI price recovery stalls near $21.50
WTI's recovery rally has lost steam in Asia with prices facing rejection near $21.50. Oil needs to drop below $10 to rebalance the market, according to energy experts. Prices may need to fall below $10 to rebalance the market.