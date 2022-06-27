- Copper relieved as US dollar is pressured at key breakout area.
- DXY tests the 104 figure that could give way to a sell-off.
The price of copper recorded its steepest weekly loss in a year and is trying to recover from there at the start of this week. CFDs are bid by around 1.5% to $3.7850 at the time of writing.
The US dollar is giving in at the knees which is going to be helpful for the commodities bloc but as analysts at ANZ Bank explained, ''the market became increasingly concerned about slowing economic activity and its impact on demand.''
''Copper, which is seen as an economic bellwether, ended the week down more than 6% as central banks geared up to raise rates further. Uncertainty around Chinese demand amid ongoing lockdowns have also created headwinds,'' the analysts said. ''However, the red metal managed to pare some of these losses on Friday after better-than-expected US home sales.''
DXY breaking 104 the figure
The bears have been piling it on over the last two weeks and there is a risk of a move to 103 and lower which would help stabilise the rout in the metals markets as risk appetite returns:
Copper daily chart
The price imbalances above make for a compelling bullish thesis on the daily chart for the week ahead if the greenback sinks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
