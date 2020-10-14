Copper: Bullish outlook while above $6226 – Credit Suisse

Copper (LME) still maintains its bull “flag” and strategists at Credit Suisse stay bullish with the next target at $6875 and then the 2018 high of $7254.

Key quotes

“Copper (LME) has been unable as yet to follow-through on its bullish ‘flag’ continuation pattern but while support at $6226 holds the outlook can still stay bullish for strength back to $6875, then $7254/7348 - the high of 2018 and 50% retracement of the 2011/2016 collapse.”

“Below $6226 would negate the ‘flag’ and instead set a ‘head & shoulders’ top to turn the risk lower, with support then seen next at the 200-day average at $5898.”