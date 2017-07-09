Continue to expect broad dollar depreciation - Nomura

Analysts at Nomura explained that they continue to expect broad dollar depreciation.

Key Quotes:

While Fed hikes may look underpriced, the dominant story is other central banks catching up with the Fed in policy normalisation .

"Furthermore, a weak dollar policy and US political risks will continue to weigh on the dollar. Meanwhile, the euro area recovery continues.

We expect EUR/USD to test 1.35 by end-2018, and for the euro to outperform GBP and CHF.

We expect SEK to appreciate versus the European crosses, and continue to highlight near-term risks in NOK.

In the commodities space, we expect USD/CAD to grind lower, and AUD/NZD to move higher.

The JPY trend is likely to depend on the progress of foreign central banks’ policy normalisation, which will support yen crosses."