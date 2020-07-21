Consumer spending evaporates due to Melbourne coronavirus lockdown – ANZ

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) is out with its research on the COVID-19 surge in Melbourne and the impact of reimposing lockdown on Australia's second-largest city.

Key findings

“Observed spending in Melbourne fell 11.6% YoY for the week to July 18.

Hit by Melbourne’s Stage 3 lockdown and the closure of the NSW-Victoria border.

Spending on dining/takeaway (−52% YoY) and fashion (−48% YoY) deteriorated sharply.”