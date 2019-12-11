Conservatives confident they can break through Labour’s ‘red wall' - FT

The latest gated Financial Times (FT) reports that the UK ruling Conservatives Party is feeling confident in executing their election strategy by breaking down Labour's 'red wall'.
The rebound in the GBP/USD pair is finding extra legs from this report, as it attempts to regain the 1.3150 level, having tested bids near 1.3110 region once again.
The spot hit daily lows of 1.3108 in early Asia after the latest YouGov poll showed the Conservatives majority having shrunk to 28 seats. The UK is headed to polls on Dec. 12th.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD consolidates losses below 1.3150 amid a tighter election poll
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3150, consolidating its losses after YouGov's MRP poll showed a tighter Conservative majority ahead of the UK elections on Thursday. Trade headlines and the Fed decision are also awaited.
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.11 amid trade uncertainty, ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, consolidating its gains. Uncertainty about the planned US tariffs on China looms and tension is mounting ahead of US inflation and the all-important Fed decision.
Forex Today: Boris gets a blow from big poll, tariff threat looms, focus on the Fed
President Donald Trump has yet to decide on the December 15 tariffs, according to the Wall Street Journal. On the other hand, the paper says that negotiators are laying the groundwork for a deal.
Gold sidelined near $1465 level, FOMC awaited
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the $1463-66 region through the early European session on Wednesday.
USD/JPY stays flat near 108.70 as focus remains on US data and FOMC
BoJ Governor Kuroda says positive signs are seen for global economy. US Dollar Index continues to move sideways near 97.50. Coming up: Inflation data from US and FOMC's monetary policy decisions.