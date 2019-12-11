Conservatives confident they can break through Labour’s ‘red wall' - FT

The latest gated Financial Times (FT) reports that the UK ruling Conservatives Party is feeling confident in executing their election strategy by breaking down Labour's 'red wall'.

The rebound in the GBP/USD pair is finding extra legs from this report, as it attempts to regain the 1.3150 level, having tested bids near 1.3110 region once again.

The spot hit daily lows of 1.3108 in early Asia after the latest YouGov poll showed the Conservatives majority having shrunk to 28 seats. The UK is headed to polls on Dec. 12th.