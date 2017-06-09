Congress delivers, disaster funds needed sooner than later - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ noted that Congress finally agreed on something!

Key Quotes:

"The government funding profile and Hurricane Harvey relief stopgap budget were passed together through the house, delaying the debt ceiling debate to 15 December."

"The 19 Oct T-bill yield fell 12bps on the news, but the 14 Dec yield rose 6bps, suggesting a degree of drama is anticipated. The news also helped stabilise the USD in NY afternoon trading.

Meanwhile Hurricane Irma looks likely to hit Florida in the next 24 hours, and yet another storm, Jose, is brewing behind it. More disaster recovery funds may be needed sooner rather than later."