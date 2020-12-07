Conflicting statments from Congressional leaders over progress towards deal

The Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has stated that ''he sees no reason to believe disagreements with democrats on covid-19 relief will evaporate soon, despite recent signs of engagement.''

US Senate Democratic leader Schumer says McConnell has refused to compromise on covid relief and today we heard the \"same old song\" from McConnell.

Schumer stated that there are some encouraging signs though and that a bipartisan group of lawmakers continues to make progress.

Meanwhile, No. 2 Democrat in US House Hoyer says that the House will vote this Wednesday on one-week temporary government funding bill while negotiations continue.

The markets are expecting a package to be agreed upon and stocks have been buoyed on such sentiment.